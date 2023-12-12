Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in White Pine County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in White Pine County, Nevada, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
White Pine County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
White Pine High School at Lincoln County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Panaca, NV
- Conference: 2A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
