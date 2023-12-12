When the Vegas Golden Knights play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Paul Cotter score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

  • In four of 29 games this season, Cotter has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Flames this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
  • Cotter averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 96 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Cotter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:35 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 2 1 1 14:58 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:47 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 13:41 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 9:42 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:32 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:21 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:00 Away W 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

