Nicolas Roy will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Vegas Golden Knights face the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena. Considering a wager on Roy? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Nicolas Roy vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Roy Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Roy has averaged 14:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

In four of 20 games this year, Roy has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 20 games this season, Roy has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In six of 20 games this season, Roy has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Roy's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Roy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Roy Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 96 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 20 Games 5 11 Points 3 4 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

