For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nicolas Hague a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Hague stats and insights

In one of 21 games this season, Hague scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Hague has zero points on the power play.

Hague's shooting percentage is 4.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 96 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Hague recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:01 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:26 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:36 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:22 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:18 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:54 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:02 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:43 Away W 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.