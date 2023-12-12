The Vegas Golden Knights, including Mark Stone, take the ice Tuesday against the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Stone's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Mark Stone vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Stone has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 29 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 17 of 29 games this year, Stone has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Stone has an assist in 13 of 29 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Stone goes over his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

Stone has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 96 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 29 Games 2 25 Points 1 8 Goals 0 17 Assists 1

