Should you wager on Mark Stone to light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames face off on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

In seven of 29 games this season, Stone has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Flames this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

Stone averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are conceding 96 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:42 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 2 1 1 14:57 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:34 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:44 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:42 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 13:35 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:59 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:04 Away W 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

