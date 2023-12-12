Should you wager on Mark Stone to light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames face off on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

  • In seven of 29 games this season, Stone has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Flames this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
  • Stone averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Flames defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flames are conceding 96 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:42 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 2 1 1 14:57 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:34 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:44 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:42 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 13:35 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:59 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:04 Away W 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

