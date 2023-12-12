Will Mark Stone Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 12?
Should you wager on Mark Stone to light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames face off on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Stone stats and insights
- In seven of 29 games this season, Stone has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Flames this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- Stone averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are conceding 96 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Stone recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|23:42
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|14:57
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|21:34
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:42
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|13:35
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|18:59
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
Golden Knights vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
