Malik Monk will take the court for the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

Monk, in his last game (December 11 win against the Nets), posted 21 points and nine assists.

With prop bets available for Monk, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.0 16.4 Rebounds -- 2.8 2.5 Assists 4.5 4.9 4.0 PRA -- 22.7 22.9 PR -- 17.8 18.9 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.1



Malik Monk Insights vs. the Clippers

Monk has taken 11.0 shots per game this season and made 4.9 per game, which account for 12.2% and 11.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 17.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

Monk's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.8 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 27th in possessions per game with 103.5.

The Clippers are the sixth-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 109.8 points per game.

Giving up 43.9 rebounds per game, the Clippers are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 25.2 assists per contest, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked 13th in the league, allowing 12.1 makes per game.

Malik Monk vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 28 15 4 2 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.