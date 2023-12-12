Domantas Sabonis, Top Kings Players to Watch vs. the Clippers - December 12
Kawhi Leonard and Domantas Sabonis are two players to watch when the Los Angeles Clippers (12-10) and the Sacramento Kings (13-8) go head to head at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. Tip-off is slated for 10:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Kings vs. Clippers
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSSC, NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Kings topped the Nets on Monday, 131-118. Their high scorer was De'Aaron Fox with 29 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|29
|3
|8
|0
|0
|5
|Keegan Murray
|24
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Malik Monk
|21
|2
|9
|1
|0
|4
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis averages 18.6 points, 12.3 boards and 7.1 assists, making 56.7% of his shots from the field.
- Fox gives 30.4 points, 4.6 boards and 6.6 assists per game, plus 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Malik Monk averages 15.0 points, 2.8 boards and 4.9 assists, making 44.0% of his shots from the field and 43.2% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.
- Kevin Huerter averages 12.0 points, 4.5 boards and 2.8 assists, making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.
- The Kings receive 13.6 points per game from Keegan Murray, plus 5.6 boards and 1.8 assists.
Watch Leonard, Sabonis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|29.4
|4.5
|6.9
|1.3
|0.2
|3.1
|Domantas Sabonis
|17.3
|11.7
|6.9
|0.8
|0.5
|0.5
|Malik Monk
|16.4
|2.5
|4.0
|1.0
|0.2
|3.1
|Harrison Barnes
|12.7
|4.1
|1.7
|0.7
|0.3
|1.9
|Kevin Huerter
|9.1
|3.8
|2.4
|0.2
|0.2
|1.9
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.