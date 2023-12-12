Kawhi Leonard and Domantas Sabonis are two players to watch when the Los Angeles Clippers (12-10) and the Sacramento Kings (13-8) go head to head at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. Tip-off is slated for 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Kings vs. Clippers

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: BSSC, NBCS-CA

Kings' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Kings topped the Nets on Monday, 131-118. Their high scorer was De'Aaron Fox with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 29 3 8 0 0 5 Keegan Murray 24 3 3 0 0 4 Malik Monk 21 2 9 1 0 4

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis averages 18.6 points, 12.3 boards and 7.1 assists, making 56.7% of his shots from the field.

Fox gives 30.4 points, 4.6 boards and 6.6 assists per game, plus 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Malik Monk averages 15.0 points, 2.8 boards and 4.9 assists, making 44.0% of his shots from the field and 43.2% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

Kevin Huerter averages 12.0 points, 4.5 boards and 2.8 assists, making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

The Kings receive 13.6 points per game from Keegan Murray, plus 5.6 boards and 1.8 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 29.4 4.5 6.9 1.3 0.2 3.1 Domantas Sabonis 17.3 11.7 6.9 0.8 0.5 0.5 Malik Monk 16.4 2.5 4.0 1.0 0.2 3.1 Harrison Barnes 12.7 4.1 1.7 0.7 0.3 1.9 Kevin Huerter 9.1 3.8 2.4 0.2 0.2 1.9

