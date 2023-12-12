Player prop bet odds for Kawhi Leonard, Domantas Sabonis and others are listed when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Kings vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and NBCS-CA

BSSC and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs Clippers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -114)

Tuesday's over/under for Sabonis is 17.5 points, 1.1 fewer than his season average.

He has grabbed 12.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (12.5).

Sabonis' assist average -- 7.1 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Get Sabonis gear at Fanatics!

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 30.4 points De'Aaron Fox has scored per game this season is 0.9 more than his prop total set for Tuesday (29.5).

He has collected 4.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).

Fox's season-long assist average -- 6.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Fox has knocked down 3.1 three pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: +116)

The 23.0 points Leonard has scored per game this season is 2.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (25.5).

He has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (6.5).

Leonard has averaged 3.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Leonard's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 23.2 points Paul George scores per game are 0.3 less than his prop total on Tuesday (23.5).

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 5.5.

George's assists average -- 4.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Tuesday's prop bet.

He has hit 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.