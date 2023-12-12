The Los Angeles Clippers (12-10) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (13-8) on December 12, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Kings vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

Kings vs Clippers Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Clippers have averaged.

Sacramento is 11-1 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Clippers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 14th.

The Kings score 7.3 more points per game (117.1) than the Clippers allow (109.8).

Sacramento has put together a 12-4 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Kings are scoring more points at home (121.6 per game) than on the road (113.0). But they are also giving up more at home (120.1) than on the road (113.7).

This year the Kings are picking up more assists at home (29.3 per game) than on the road (26.4).

Kings Injuries