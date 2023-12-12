How to Watch the Kings vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:33 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (12-10) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (13-8) on December 12, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Kings vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Kings vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs Kings Prediction
|Clippers vs Kings Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Kings Betting Trends & Stats
|Clippers vs Kings Injury Report
|Clippers vs Kings Odds/Over/Under
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Clippers have averaged.
- Sacramento is 11-1 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 14th.
- The Kings score 7.3 more points per game (117.1) than the Clippers allow (109.8).
- Sacramento has put together a 12-4 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Kings are scoring more points at home (121.6 per game) than on the road (113.0). But they are also giving up more at home (120.1) than on the road (113.7).
- Sacramento gives up 120.1 points per game at home, and 113.7 away.
- This year the Kings are picking up more assists at home (29.3 per game) than on the road (26.4).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alex Len
|Out
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.