The Sacramento Kings (13-8) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (12-10) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:30 PM ET.

The Kings enter this matchup on the heels of a 131-118 win against the Nets on Monday. De'Aaron Fox scored a team-leading 29 points for the Kings in the win.

Kings vs Clippers Additional Info

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Len C Out Ankle 2.5 2.7 0.8

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Moussa Diabate: Questionable (Hip)

Kings vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC and NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Clippers -3.5 234.5

