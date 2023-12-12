Kings vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - December 12
The Sacramento Kings (13-8) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (12-10) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Kings enter this matchup on the heels of a 131-118 win against the Nets on Monday. De'Aaron Fox scored a team-leading 29 points for the Kings in the win.
Kings vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs. Kings Prediction
|Clippers vs. Kings Players to Watch
|Clippers vs. Kings Betting Trends & Stats
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Alex Len
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|2.5
|2.7
|0.8
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Moussa Diabate: Questionable (Hip)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Kings vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSSC and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Kings vs. Clippers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Clippers
|-3.5
|234.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.