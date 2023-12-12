The Los Angeles Clippers (12-10) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (13-8) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC and NBCS-CA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -3.5 234.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 14 of 21 outings.

Sacramento's games this season have had an average of 233.9 points, 0.6 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this year, Sacramento has compiled a 12-9-0 record against the spread.

The Kings have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win four times (66.7%) in those contests.

This season, Sacramento has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs Clippers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 5 22.7% 113.9 231 109.8 226.6 227.0 Kings 14 66.7% 117.1 231 116.8 226.6 233.0

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

Six of the Kings' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (5-5-0). Away, it is .636 (7-4-0).

The Kings put up an average of 117.1 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 109.8 the Clippers give up.

Sacramento is 10-6 against the spread and 12-4 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Kings and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 12-9 2-0 12-9 Clippers 9-13 5-9 8-14

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs. Clippers Point Insights

Kings Clippers 117.1 Points Scored (PG) 113.9 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 10-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-4 12-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-3 116.8 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 6-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-8 5-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.