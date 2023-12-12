Kings vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Clippers (12-10) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (13-8) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.
Kings vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSSC and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-3.5
|234.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 14 of 21 outings.
- Sacramento's games this season have had an average of 233.9 points, 0.6 fewer points than this game's total.
- So far this year, Sacramento has compiled a 12-9-0 record against the spread.
- The Kings have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win four times (66.7%) in those contests.
- This season, Sacramento has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
Kings vs Clippers Additional Info
Kings vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|5
|22.7%
|113.9
|231
|109.8
|226.6
|227.0
|Kings
|14
|66.7%
|117.1
|231
|116.8
|226.6
|233.0
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
- Six of the Kings' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (5-5-0). Away, it is .636 (7-4-0).
- The Kings put up an average of 117.1 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 109.8 the Clippers give up.
- Sacramento is 10-6 against the spread and 12-4 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.
Kings vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|12-9
|2-0
|12-9
|Clippers
|9-13
|5-9
|8-14
Kings vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Kings
|Clippers
|117.1
|113.9
|8
|15
|10-6
|6-4
|12-4
|7-3
|116.8
|109.8
|22
|6
|6-1
|9-8
|5-2
|11-6
