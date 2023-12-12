The Los Angeles Clippers (7-9) are welcoming in the Sacramento Kings (10-6) for a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.

Kings vs. Clippers Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: BSSC, NBCS-CA

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest. He's also sinking 60.8% of his shots from the floor (sixth in league).

On a per-game basis, De'Aaron Fox gets the Kings 29.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Kings are receiving 13.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Malik Monk this season.

Kevin Huerter gets the Kings 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Harrison Barnes gives the Kings 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George puts up 24.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals (second in league) and 0.2 blocks.

Kawhi Leonard averages 21.1 points, 5.6 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made treys per game.

Russell Westbrook averages 12.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Ivica Zubac averages 11.3 points, 8.9 boards and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.1 steals and 1.3 blocks.

James Harden posts 14.1 points, 4.6 boards and 6.2 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kings vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Clippers Kings 111.8 Points Avg. 116.1 108.4 Points Allowed Avg. 115.8 46.5% Field Goal % 46.4% 35.7% Three Point % 35.1%

