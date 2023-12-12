On Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Clippers (12-10) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Sacramento Kings (13-8). It airs at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC and NBCS-CA.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Clippers matchup in this article.

Kings vs. Clippers Game Info

Kings vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs Clippers Additional Info

Kings vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers are outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game with a +90 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.9 points per game (15th in the NBA) and give up 109.8 per outing (sixth in the league).

The Kings put up 117.1 points per game (eighth in league) while giving up 116.8 per outing (22nd in NBA). They have a +7 scoring differential.

The two teams average 231 points per game combined, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 226.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Los Angeles has put together a 9-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Sacramento is 12-9-0 ATS this season.

Kings Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG De'Aaron Fox 29.5 -110 30.4 Domantas Sabonis 17.5 -115 18.6

Kings and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +4000 +1600 - Clippers +2200 +1100 -

