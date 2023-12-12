Kevin Huerter will take the court for the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Huerter, in his most recent game (December 11 win against the Nets), posted six points.

Let's look at Huerter's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12.0 10.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 3.9 Assists -- 2.8 2.6 PRA -- 19.3 16.5 PR -- 16.5 13.9 3PM 1.5 2.4 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Huerter's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Clippers

Huerter has taken 10.1 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 10.6% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.4 threes per game, or 15.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Huerter's Kings average 103.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 100.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 109.8 points per game, the Clippers are the sixth-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Clippers give up 43.9 rebounds per game, ranking 16th in the league.

The Clippers give up 25.2 assists per contest, 12th-ranked in the league.

The Clippers concede 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kevin Huerter vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 26 7 5 5 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.