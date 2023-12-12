Keegan Murray will take the court for the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

In his previous game, a 131-118 win against the Nets, Murray tallied 24 points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Murray's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.6 14.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 5.3 Assists -- 1.8 1.6 PRA -- 21 21.4 PR -- 19.2 19.8 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.4



Keegan Murray Insights vs. the Clippers

Murray is responsible for attempting 11.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.4 per game.

He's attempted 6.9 threes per game, or 13.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Clippers are sixth in the NBA, giving up 109.8 points per game.

The Clippers allow 43.9 rebounds per game, ranking 16th in the league.

The Clippers allow 25.2 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

Keegan Murray vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 33 14 5 0 4 0 1 2/24/2023 43 15 3 2 1 1 2 12/3/2022 28 23 7 1 3 0 2 10/22/2022 33 19 5 2 3 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.