Will Keegan Kolesar Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 12?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Keegan Kolesar score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Keegan Kolesar score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kolesar stats and insights
- Kolesar has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Flames this season in one game (zero shots).
- Kolesar has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 8.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 96 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kolesar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:08
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|10:10
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:34
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|10:24
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.