The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Keegan Kolesar score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Keegan Kolesar score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Kolesar stats and insights

  • Kolesar has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Flames this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Kolesar has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 8.0% of them.

Flames defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 96 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Kolesar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:08 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:20 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 2 1 1 10:10 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:20 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:34 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 10:24 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:09 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:19 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:53 Away W 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

