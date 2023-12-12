The Vegas Golden Knights, Jonathan Marchessault among them, face the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to bet on Marchessault's props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault's plus-minus this season, in 17:32 per game on the ice, is +2.

In nine of 29 games this season, Marchessault has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 14 of 29 games this year, Marchessault has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Marchessault has an assist in six of 29 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Marchessault's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Marchessault has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 96 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 29 Games 5 20 Points 2 14 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

