The Vegas Golden Knights, with Jack Eichel, are in action Tuesday against the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Eichel against the Flames, we have lots of info to help.

Jack Eichel vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:28 per game on the ice, is +3.

In 11 of 29 games this year, Eichel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Eichel has a point in 21 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points eight times.

Eichel has an assist in 16 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Eichel's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 36.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Eichel has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eichel Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 96 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 29 Games 5 32 Points 3 12 Goals 1 20 Assists 2

