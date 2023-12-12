Will Jack Eichel Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 12?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jack Eichel a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)
Eichel stats and insights
- Eichel has scored in 11 of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken four shots in one game versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.
- He has five goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Eichel's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 4.2 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 96 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Eichel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|23:52
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|24:17
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|20:57
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|3
|1
|2
|19:08
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|3
|1
|2
|15:07
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|22:00
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:14
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
Golden Knights vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
