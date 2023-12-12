Ivan Barbashev and the Vegas Golden Knights will play the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Barbashev's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

Barbashev's plus-minus this season, in 14:52 per game on the ice, is +10.

Barbashev has a goal in five games this season through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Barbashev has a point in nine of 29 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Barbashev has an assist in six of 29 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Barbashev goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Barbashev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 96 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 29 Games 6 12 Points 4 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

