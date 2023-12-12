In the upcoming tilt versus the Calgary Flames, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Ivan Barbashev to score a goal for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Barbashev stats and insights

Barbashev has scored in five of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken four shots in one game against the Flames this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 10.6% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 96 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Barbashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:04 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 2 0 2 15:49 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:21 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 14:58 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 10:53 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

