Harrison Barnes will hope to make a difference for the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Barnes, in his most recent game, had 14 points in a 131-118 win over the Nets.

We're going to break down Barnes' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.8 12.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 4.1 Assists -- 1.5 1.7 PRA -- 16.7 18.5 PR -- 15.2 16.8 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.9



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Clippers

Barnes has taken 8.4 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 9.3% and 9.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Barnes is averaging 4.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Barnes' opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Clippers are the sixth-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per contest.

Conceding 43.9 rebounds per contest, the Clippers are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

The Clippers give up 25.2 assists per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers have conceded 12.1 makes per game, 13th in the league.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 34 9 5 4 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.