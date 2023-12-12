Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Flames on December 12, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Jack Eichel, Nazem Kadri and others when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Flames Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Eichel is one of Vegas' top contributors (32 total points), having registered 12 goals and 20 assists.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Blues
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|7
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
William Karlsson is another of Vegas' offensive options, contributing 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) to the team.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blues
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|4
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Mark Stone's 25 points this season have come via eight goals and 17 assists.
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|Dec. 9
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Blues
|Dec. 6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Nazem Kadri Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Kadri's 20 points are important for Calgary. He has seven goals and 13 assists in 28 games.
Kadri Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.