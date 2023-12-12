Sportsbooks have listed player props for Jack Eichel, Nazem Kadri and others when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Eichel is one of Vegas' top contributors (32 total points), having registered 12 goals and 20 assists.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 at Stars Dec. 9 0 1 1 4 at Blues Dec. 6 1 1 2 6 vs. Blues Dec. 4 1 0 1 7 vs. Capitals Dec. 2 1 2 3 3

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

William Karlsson is another of Vegas' offensive options, contributing 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) to the team.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 10 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 at Blues Dec. 6 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Dec. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 2 0 1 1 4

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Mark Stone's 25 points this season have come via eight goals and 17 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 10 0 1 1 1 at Stars Dec. 9 1 1 2 1 at Blues Dec. 6 0 1 1 2 vs. Blues Dec. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Capitals Dec. 2 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Nazem Kadri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Kadri's 20 points are important for Calgary. He has seven goals and 13 assists in 28 games.

Kadri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 11 1 1 2 5 vs. Devils Dec. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 7 0 1 1 5 vs. Wild Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 2 0 0 0 1

