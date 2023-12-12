Golden Knights vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:46 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (19-5-5) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they square off against the Calgary Flames (11-14-3) at home on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET on SCRIPPS and ESPN+.
Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Golden Knights (-190)
|Flames (+155)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been a moneyline favorite 22 times this season, and have gone 13-9 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Vegas has a 9-3 record (winning 75.0% of its games).
- The Golden Knights have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Vegas' 29 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.
Golden Knights vs Flames Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Flames Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Flames Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Flames Player Props
Golden Knights vs. Flames Rankings
Golden Knights Total (Rank)
Flames Total (Rank)
|96 (4th)
Goals
|83 (19th)
|68 (3rd)
Goals Allowed
|96 (28th)
|23 (7th)
Power Play Goals
|10 (27th)
|11 (3rd)
Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (9th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games Vegas has gone 6-1-3 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.
- Four of Vegas' past 10 games hit the over.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 0.1 lower than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights offense's 96 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked fourth in the NHL this year.
- The Golden Knights have given up the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 68 (only 2.3 per game).
- With a +28 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the NHL.
