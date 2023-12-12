The Vegas Golden Knights (19-5-5) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they square off against the Calgary Flames (11-14-3) at home on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET on SCRIPPS and ESPN+.

Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-190) Flames (+155) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been a moneyline favorite 22 times this season, and have gone 13-9 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Vegas has a 9-3 record (winning 75.0% of its games).

The Golden Knights have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Vegas' 29 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.

Golden Knights vs Flames Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Flames Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 96 (4th) Goals 83 (19th) 68 (3rd) Goals Allowed 96 (28th) 23 (7th) Power Play Goals 10 (27th) 11 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (9th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Vegas has gone 6-1-3 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Four of Vegas' past 10 games hit the over.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 0.1 lower than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights offense's 96 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked fourth in the NHL this year.

The Golden Knights have given up the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 68 (only 2.3 per game).

With a +28 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the NHL.

