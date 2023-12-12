Golden Knights vs. Flames December 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Mark Stone and Blake Coleman are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Golden Knights (-185)
- Total: 6
- TV: SCRIPPS,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- Jack Eichel is one of Vegas' leading contributors with 32 points. He has scored 12 goals and picked up 20 assists this season.
- William Karlsson is another key contributor for Vegas, with 26 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists.
- Stone has 25 points for Vegas, via eight goals and 17 assists.
- Adin Hill (10-2-2) has a 1.9 goals against average and a .936% save percentage (first in league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Flames Players to Watch
- Nazem Kadri has recorded six goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 12 assists (0.4 per game), taking 3.0 shots per game and shooting 7.5%. This places him among the leaders for Calgary with 18 total points (0.7 per game).
- Elias Lindholm's 17 points this season, including seven goals and 10 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Calgary.
- This season, Coleman has seven goals and nine assists, for a season point total of 16.
- In the crease, Daniel Vladar's record stands at 4-3-1 on the season, allowing 26 goals (3.4 goals against average) and amassing 186 saves with an .877% save percentage (63rd in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Flames Stat Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Flames AVG
|Flames Rank
|10th
|3.31
|Goals Scored
|2.89
|24th
|2nd
|2.34
|Goals Allowed
|3.33
|22nd
|8th
|32.2
|Shots
|31.3
|13th
|9th
|29.4
|Shots Allowed
|28.9
|8th
|13th
|21.70%
|Power Play %
|11.90%
|28th
|3rd
|86.90%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.34%
|9th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.