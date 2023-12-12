Mark Stone and Blake Coleman are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Jack Eichel is one of Vegas' leading contributors with 32 points. He has scored 12 goals and picked up 20 assists this season.

William Karlsson is another key contributor for Vegas, with 26 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists.

Stone has 25 points for Vegas, via eight goals and 17 assists.

Adin Hill (10-2-2) has a 1.9 goals against average and a .936% save percentage (first in league).

Flames Players to Watch

Nazem Kadri has recorded six goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 12 assists (0.4 per game), taking 3.0 shots per game and shooting 7.5%. This places him among the leaders for Calgary with 18 total points (0.7 per game).

Elias Lindholm's 17 points this season, including seven goals and 10 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Calgary.

This season, Coleman has seven goals and nine assists, for a season point total of 16.

In the crease, Daniel Vladar's record stands at 4-3-1 on the season, allowing 26 goals (3.4 goals against average) and amassing 186 saves with an .877% save percentage (63rd in the league).

Golden Knights vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 10th 3.31 Goals Scored 2.89 24th 2nd 2.34 Goals Allowed 3.33 22nd 8th 32.2 Shots 31.3 13th 9th 29.4 Shots Allowed 28.9 8th 13th 21.70% Power Play % 11.90% 28th 3rd 86.90% Penalty Kill % 84.34% 9th

