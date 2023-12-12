Golden Knights vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 12
The Vegas Golden Knights (19-5-5) host the Calgary Flames (11-14-3) at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET on SCRIPPS and ESPN+. The Golden Knights have won three games in a row.
In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 6-1-3 while scoring 32 goals against 20 goals given up. On 41 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (19.5%).
To prepare for this matchup, here is who we project to emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey contest.
Golden Knights vs. Flames Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Golden Knights 4, Flames 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-190)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Flames Additional Info
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights are 5-5-10 in overtime contests as part of a 19-5-5 overall record.
- Vegas has 10 points (3-0-4) in the seven games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the three games this season the Golden Knights scored just one goal, they've finished 0-1-2 (two points).
- Vegas has taken six points from the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (3-1-0 record).
- The Golden Knights are 16-0-3 in the 19 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 35 points).
- In the 10 games when Vegas has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 17 points after finishing 7-0-3.
- In the 16 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 10-5-1 (21 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 8-0-4 to record 20 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Flames AVG
|Flames Rank
|10th
|3.31
|Goals Scored
|2.96
|22nd
|2nd
|2.34
|Goals Allowed
|3.43
|27th
|9th
|32.2
|Shots
|31.4
|13th
|9th
|29.4
|Shots Allowed
|29.1
|8th
|13th
|21.7%
|Power Play %
|11.63%
|28th
|3rd
|86.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.91%
|9th
Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
