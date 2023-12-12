The Vegas Golden Knights (19-5-5) have -190 moneyline odds to win when they host the Calgary Flames (11-14-3), who have +160 odds, on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET on SCRIPPS and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Golden Knights vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Flames Betting Trends

Calgary has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 19 of 28 games this season.

The Golden Knights are 13-9 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Flames have been made the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent six times.

Vegas is 9-3 (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

Calgary has not played with moneyline odds of +160 or longer once this season.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jack Eichel 0.5 (-115) 1.5 (+180) 3.5 (-118) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (+120) Chandler Stephenson 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-115) -

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 6-4 4-6-0 6.1 3.20 2.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 3.20 2.00 8 19.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.2 3.10 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.10 3.40 2 6.9% Record as ML Favorite 3-3 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.