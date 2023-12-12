The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, December 12, with the Golden Knights having won three straight games.

The Golden Knights-Flames matchup can be watched on SCRIPPS and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Flames Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/27/2023 Flames Golden Knights 2-1 (F/OT) CGY

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have conceded 68 total goals (only 2.3 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Golden Knights' 96 total goals (3.3 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 32 goals over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 29 12 20 32 22 34 45.4% William Karlsson 29 12 14 26 16 16 57.8% Mark Stone 29 8 17 25 15 33 0% Jonathan Marchessault 29 14 6 20 14 17 20% Shea Theodore 20 4 14 18 13 10 -

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames' total of 96 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 28th in the NHL.

The Flames' 83 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Flames have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Flames have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 31 goals during that time.

Flames Key Players