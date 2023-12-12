How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, December 12, with the Golden Knights having won three straight games.
The Golden Knights-Flames matchup can be watched on SCRIPPS and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Golden Knights vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|Golden Knights
|2-1 (F/OT) CGY
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have conceded 68 total goals (only 2.3 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 96 total goals (3.3 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 32 goals over that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|29
|12
|20
|32
|22
|34
|45.4%
|William Karlsson
|29
|12
|14
|26
|16
|16
|57.8%
|Mark Stone
|29
|8
|17
|25
|15
|33
|0%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|29
|14
|6
|20
|14
|17
|20%
|Shea Theodore
|20
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames' total of 96 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 28th in the NHL.
- The Flames' 83 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Flames have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Flames have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 31 goals during that time.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nazem Kadri
|28
|7
|13
|20
|22
|19
|47.2%
|Blake Coleman
|28
|8
|10
|18
|14
|18
|44%
|Elias Lindholm
|28
|7
|10
|17
|10
|18
|55.2%
|Rasmus Andersson
|24
|4
|12
|16
|14
|8
|-
|MacKenzie Weegar
|28
|6
|10
|16
|25
|12
|-
