The Los Angeles Clippers (12-10) will host Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings (13-8) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, December 12, starting at 10:30 PM ET.

Kings vs. Clippers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC and NBCS-CA

BSSC and NBCS-CA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Domantas Sabonis vs. Kawhi Leonard Fantasy Comparison

Stat Domantas Sabonis Kawhi Leonard Total Fantasy Pts 931.3 846.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 44.3 38.5 Fantasy Rank 25 12

Domantas Sabonis vs. Kawhi Leonard Insights

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis gets the Kings 18.6 points, 12.3 boards and 7.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Kings put up 117.1 points per game (eighth in league) while allowing 116.8 per contest (22nd in NBA). They have a +7 scoring differential.

Sacramento ranks 17th in the NBA at 44.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.7 its opponents average.

The Kings hit 15.2 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 3.2 more than their opponents.

Sacramento has committed 13.0 turnovers per game (12th in NBA) while forcing 13.4 (18th in league).

Kawhi Leonard & the Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's numbers on the season are 23.0 points, 3.6 assists and 5.9 boards per contest.

The Clippers average 113.9 points per game (15th in the league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They have a +90 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Los Angeles is 16th in the NBA at 44.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.9 its opponents average.

The Clippers connect on 12.0 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.1. They shoot 37.1% from deep while their opponents hit 35.0% from long range.

Los Angeles has committed 1.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.5 (seventh in NBA play) while forcing 14.0 (10th in the league).

Domantas Sabonis vs. Kawhi Leonard Advanced Stats

Stat Domantas Sabonis Kawhi Leonard Plus/Minus Per Game -2.0 6.1 Usage Percentage 21.8% 25.8% True Shooting Pct 62.0% 59.9% Total Rebound Pct 19.3% 9.2% Assist Pct 30.1% 16.8%

