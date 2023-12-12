Domantas Sabonis could make a big impact for the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

In a 131-118 win over the Nets (his last game) Sabonis posted 15 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Sabonis' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.6 17.3 Rebounds 12.5 12.3 11.7 Assists 6.5 7.1 6.9 PRA -- 38 35.9 PR -- 30.9 29



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Clippers

Sabonis has taken 12.4 shots per game this season and made 7.0 per game, which account for 13.8% and 16.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Sabonis' Kings average 103.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 100.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Clippers are sixth in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per contest.

The Clippers are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.9 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.2 assists per contest, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 31 11 5 3 2 0 0

