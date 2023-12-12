De'Aaron Fox plus his Sacramento Kings teammates face the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Fox, in his most recent action, had 29 points and eight assists in a 131-118 win over the Nets.

With prop bets available for Fox, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 30.4 29.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.5 Assists 6.5 6.6 6.9 PRA -- 41.6 40.8 PR -- 35 33.9 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.1



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Clippers

Fox is responsible for taking 18.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 22.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 15.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.1 per game.

Fox's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Clippers are the sixth-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Clippers have allowed 43.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 16th in the NBA.

The Clippers allow 25.2 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

The Clippers are the 13th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 38 40 5 3 3 1 0

