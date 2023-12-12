The Los Angeles Clippers (12-10) are favored (by 3.5 points) to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (13-8) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET.

Kings vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and NBCS-CA

BSSC and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Kings vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 116 - Kings 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Clippers (- 3.5)

Clippers (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-5.0)

Clippers (-5.0) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.6

The Clippers have covered the spread less often than the Kings this season, putting up an ATS record of 9-13-0, as opposed to the 12-9-0 record of the Kings.

Los Angeles (5-9) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (35.7%) than Sacramento (2-0) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (100%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Los Angeles does it less often (36.4% of the time) than Sacramento (57.1%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Kings are 4-2, while the Clippers are 12-5 as moneyline favorites.

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings are eighth in the NBA in points scored (117.1 per game) and 22nd in points conceded (116.8).

On the boards, Sacramento is 17th in the NBA in rebounds (44 per game). It is 15th in rebounds conceded (43.7 per game).

The Kings are fifth-best in the NBA in assists (27.8 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Sacramento is 12th in the NBA in committing them (13 per game). It is 18th in forcing them (13.4 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Kings are third-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (15.2). They are 16th in 3-point percentage at 36.5%.

