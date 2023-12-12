Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Churchill County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Churchill County, Nevada today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Churchill County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edward C. Reed High School at Churchill County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Fallon, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.