The Vegas Golden Knights, Chandler Stephenson among them, meet the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. Prop bets for Stephenson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Stephenson has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 15:48 on the ice per game.

Stephenson has a goal in four of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 10 of 25 games this season, Stephenson has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Stephenson has had an assist in a game nine times this year over 25 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Stephenson's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

Stephenson has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 96 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 25 Games 5 15 Points 2 4 Goals 0 11 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.