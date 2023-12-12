Can we count on Chandler Stephenson scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights face off with the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Stephenson stats and insights

  • In four of 25 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • On the power play, Stephenson has accumulated one goal and five assists.
  • He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have conceded 96 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stephenson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 18:53 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:27 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:35 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:26 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:49 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

