The Vegas Golden Knights, including Alex Pietrangelo, will be in action Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. Considering a wager on Pietrangelo in the Golden Knights-Flames matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Pietrangelo has averaged 19:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Pietrangelo has a goal in one of his 24 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Pietrangelo has a point in nine of 24 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In nine of 24 games this year, Pietrangelo has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Pietrangelo goes over his points over/under is 52.6%, based on the odds.

Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 96 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 24 Games 5 13 Points 3 1 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

