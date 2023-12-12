Will Alex Pietrangelo Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 12?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Alex Pietrangelo light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Pietrangelo stats and insights
- In one of 24 games this season, Pietrangelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Flames this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 1.8% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 96 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Pietrangelo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|25:47
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:55
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|26:58
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|23:40
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|24:03
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|28:20
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|24:04
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|25:29
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|24:01
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
Golden Knights vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
