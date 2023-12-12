The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Alex Pietrangelo light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Pietrangelo stats and insights

In one of 24 games this season, Pietrangelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Flames this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 1.8% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 96 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Pietrangelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 25:47 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:55 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 26:58 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 23:40 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:00 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 24:03 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 28:20 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 24:04 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:29 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:01 Away W 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

