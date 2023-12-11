The Utah Jazz (7-15) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they look to stop a five-game road losing streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and KJZZ.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and KJZZ

BSOK and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 124 - Jazz 108

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs Thunder Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 12.5)

Thunder (- 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-16.1)

Thunder (-16.1) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.4

The Thunder sport a 15-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 11-11-0 mark from the Jazz.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, Utah and its opponents don't do it as often (54.5% of the time) as Oklahoma City and its opponents (57.1%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Jazz are 4-14, while the Thunder are 9-3 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Jazz with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jazz Performance Insights

Offensively the Jazz are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA (111 points per game). Defensively they are 25th (119.7 points conceded per game).

Utah is the fourth-best squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (46.8) and is ranked sixth in rebounds conceded (42.4).

The Jazz are ninth in the league in assists (26.2 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Utah is worst in the league in committing them (16.8 per game). And it is ranked 24th in forcing them (12 per game).

With 13.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35% from beyond the arc, the Jazz are 10th and 21st in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.