How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Monday, December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:17 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
There are two matchups on today's Serie A schedule, including US Lecce squaring off against Empoli FC.
Info on how to watch today's Serie A action is included for you.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Empoli FC vs US Lecce
US Lecce journeys to face Empoli FC at Carlo Castellani in Empoli.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Empoli FC (+160)
- Underdog: US Lecce (+175)
- Draw: (+205)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Cagliari vs Sassuolo
Sassuolo journeys to take on Cagliari at Unipol Domus in Cagliari.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Cagliari (+130)
- Underdog: Sassuolo (+195)
- Draw: (+240)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.