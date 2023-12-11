Green Bay (6-6) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with New York (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Packers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 37 points.

If you're planning to make some in-game bets on the Packers' upcoming game against the Giants, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Packers vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Packers have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 3.4 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.2 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Giants have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

In 12 games this season, the Packers have won the second quarter six times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up two times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 4.7 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 5.6 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in seven games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Packers have won the third quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Green Bay is averaging 7.6 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this year. It is surrendering 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (18th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Giants have won the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In 12 games this year, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, lost six times, and tied two times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Giants have won the fourth quarter in five games, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Packers vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Packers have had the lead five times (4-1 in those games), have been behind six times (1-5), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

In 2023, the Giants have led after the first half in four games, have trailed after the first half in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

In 12 games this year, the Packers have won the second half six times (3-3 record in those games), lost three times (1-2), and been knotted up three times (2-1).

Green Bay's offense is averaging 12.9 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 10 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Giants have won the second half in three games, been outscored in the second half in eight games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

