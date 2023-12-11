Malik Monk and his Sacramento Kings teammates will match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 114-106 win against the Suns, Monk had 13 points and six assists.

In this piece we'll examine Monk's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.7 16.3 Rebounds -- 2.9 2.7 Assists -- 4.7 3.9 PRA -- 22.3 22.9 PR -- 17.6 19 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.3



Malik Monk Insights vs. the Nets

Monk is responsible for taking 12.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.0 per game.

He's attempted 6.3 threes per game, or 15.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Monk's opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.5 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The Nets give up 113.1 points per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

The Nets are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 43.7 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Nets have allowed 24.5 per game, fifth in the league.

The Nets are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Malik Monk vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 29 12 5 6 3 0 0 11/15/2022 17 15 3 6 1 0 0

