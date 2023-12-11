De'Aaron Fox is one of the players to watch on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Sacramento Kings (12-8) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (12-9) at Golden 1 Center.

How to Watch Kings vs. Nets

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, YES

Kings' Last Game

The Kings won their most recent game against the Suns, 114-106, on Friday. Fox led the way with 34 points, plus four boards and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 34 4 7 1 0 4 Domantas Sabonis 15 17 5 0 0 0 Aleksandar Vezenkov 14 3 2 3 0 2

Kings vs Nets Additional Info

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis is posting 18.8 points, 7 assists and 12.2 boards per game.

Fox's numbers for the season are 30.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.

Malik Monk puts up 14.7 points, 2.9 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kevin Huerter posts 12.3 points, 4.6 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keegan Murray puts up 12.9 points, 5.8 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 29.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 30.8 5 6.8 1.4 0.3 3.1 Domantas Sabonis 18.5 11.5 6.7 0.6 0.6 0.6 Malik Monk 16.3 2.7 3.9 1 0.2 3.3 Harrison Barnes 12 4.1 1.7 0.8 0.2 1.7 Kevin Huerter 9.4 3.8 2.5 0.5 0.2 1.8

