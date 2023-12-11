Domantas Sabonis, Top Kings Players to Watch vs. the Nets - December 11
De'Aaron Fox is one of the players to watch on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Sacramento Kings (12-8) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (12-9) at Golden 1 Center.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Kings vs. Nets
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings' Last Game
The Kings won their most recent game against the Suns, 114-106, on Friday. Fox led the way with 34 points, plus four boards and seven assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|34
|4
|7
|1
|0
|4
|Domantas Sabonis
|15
|17
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Aleksandar Vezenkov
|14
|3
|2
|3
|0
|2
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Kings vs Nets Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis is posting 18.8 points, 7 assists and 12.2 boards per game.
- Fox's numbers for the season are 30.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.
- Malik Monk puts up 14.7 points, 2.9 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Kevin Huerter posts 12.3 points, 4.6 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Keegan Murray puts up 12.9 points, 5.8 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 29.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Watch Sabonis, Mikal Bridges and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|30.8
|5
|6.8
|1.4
|0.3
|3.1
|Domantas Sabonis
|18.5
|11.5
|6.7
|0.6
|0.6
|0.6
|Malik Monk
|16.3
|2.7
|3.9
|1
|0.2
|3.3
|Harrison Barnes
|12
|4.1
|1.7
|0.8
|0.2
|1.7
|Kevin Huerter
|9.4
|3.8
|2.5
|0.5
|0.2
|1.8
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.