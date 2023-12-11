Mikal Bridges and Domantas Sabonis are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings play at Golden 1 Center on Monday (tipping at 10:00 PM ET).

Kings vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -114) 13.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -111)

Monday's over/under for Sabonis is 18.5 points. That's 0.3 fewer than his season average of 18.8.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.2 -- is 1.3 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (13.5).

Sabonis' season-long assist average -- seven per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (7.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +100) 6.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 30.5-point total set for De'Aaron Fox on Monday is the same as his season scoring average.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Fox's assist average -- 6.5 per game -- is the same as Monday's prop bet.

His three made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Monday.

Malik Monk Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +126) 4.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -122)

Malik Monk is averaging 14.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 higher than Monday's prop total.

He has collected 2.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).

Monk averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Monday.

Monk's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +138)

Bridges is averaging 23.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.3 less than Monday's prop total.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).

Bridges' assist average -- four -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bridges, at 2.1 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday.

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +128)

Spencer Dinwiddie has scored 14.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.9 points fewer than Monday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).

Dinwiddie has averaged 6.3 assists per game this year, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Monday (7.5).

Dinwiddie has knocked down 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

