Mikal Bridges and Domantas Sabonis are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings play at Golden 1 Center on Monday (tipping at 10:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Kings vs. Nets Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and YES
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs Nets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST
18.5 (Over: -114) 13.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -111)
  • Monday's over/under for Sabonis is 18.5 points. That's 0.3 fewer than his season average of 18.8.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 12.2 -- is 1.3 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (13.5).
  • Sabonis' season-long assist average -- seven per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (7.5).

Get Sabonis gear at Fanatics!

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +100) 6.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -120)
  • The 30.5-point total set for De'Aaron Fox on Monday is the same as his season scoring average.
  • He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.
  • Fox's assist average -- 6.5 per game -- is the same as Monday's prop bet.
  • His three made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Monday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Malik Monk Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +126) 4.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -122)
  • Malik Monk is averaging 14.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.2 higher than Monday's prop total.
  • He has collected 2.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).
  • Monk averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Monday.
  • Monk's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +138)
  • Bridges is averaging 23.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.3 less than Monday's prop total.
  • He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).
  • Bridges' assist average -- four -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).
  • Bridges, at 2.1 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +128)
  • Spencer Dinwiddie has scored 14.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.9 points fewer than Monday's points prop total.
  • He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).
  • Dinwiddie has averaged 6.3 assists per game this year, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Monday (7.5).
  • Dinwiddie has knocked down 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.