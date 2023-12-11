How to Watch the Kings vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:33 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (12-9) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Sacramento Kings (12-8) on December 11, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Kings vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Kings vs Nets Additional Info
|Kings vs Nets Injury Report
|Kings vs Nets Players to Watch
|Kings vs Nets Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Nets Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Nets Prediction
|Kings vs Nets Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
- In games Sacramento shoots better than 45.0% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.
- The Kings are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at first.
- The Kings score only 3.3 more points per game (116.4) than the Nets give up (113.1).
- Sacramento is 11-3 when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings are averaging 120.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 113.0 points per contest.
- In home games, Sacramento is surrendering 6.6 more points per game (120.3) than when playing on the road (113.7).
- The Kings are sinking 14.6 threes per game with a 35.0% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 0.7% points worse than they're averaging when playing on the road (14.8, 35.7%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Colby Jones
|Questionable
|Back
|Malik Monk
|Questionable
|Illness
|Alex Len
|Out
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.