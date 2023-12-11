The Brooklyn Nets (12-9) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Sacramento Kings (12-8) on December 11, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Kings vs. Nets Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs Nets Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

In games Sacramento shoots better than 45.0% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.

The Kings are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at first.

The Kings score only 3.3 more points per game (116.4) than the Nets give up (113.1).

Sacramento is 11-3 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings are averaging 120.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 113.0 points per contest.

In home games, Sacramento is surrendering 6.6 more points per game (120.3) than when playing on the road (113.7).

The Kings are sinking 14.6 threes per game with a 35.0% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 0.7% points worse than they're averaging when playing on the road (14.8, 35.7%).

Kings Injuries