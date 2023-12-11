The Sacramento Kings (12-8) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Brooklyn Nets (12-9) on Monday, December 11 at Golden 1 Center, with the opening tip at 10:00 PM ET.

The Kings are coming off of a 114-106 victory against the Suns in their last outing on Friday. In the win, De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 34 points.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Colby Jones SG Out Back 3.2 1.6 0.2 Alex Len C Out Ankle 2.5 2.7 0.8

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr.: Out (Back), Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back), Dariq Whitehead: Out (Foot)

Kings vs. Nets Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and YES

NBCS-CA and YES Live Stream:

