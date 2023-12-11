Kings vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (12-9) are underdogs (+5.5) in their attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (12-8) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs on NBCS-CA and YES. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.
Kings vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-5.5
|234.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- In 13 of 20 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have scored more than 234.5 points.
- Sacramento has an average total of 233.1 in its contests this year, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Kings' ATS record is 11-9-0 this season.
- Sacramento has won eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Sacramento has played as a favorite of -210 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.
Kings vs Nets Additional Info
Kings vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|13
|65%
|116.4
|233.3
|116.7
|229.8
|232.8
|Nets
|7
|33.3%
|116.9
|233.3
|113.1
|229.8
|226.7
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Kings have gone over the total six times.
- Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread at home (4-5-0) than it does in road games (7-4-0).
- The Kings record just 3.3 more points per game (116.4) than the Nets give up (113.1).
- When Sacramento totals more than 113.1 points, it is 9-5 against the spread and 11-3 overall.
Kings vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|11-9
|1-1
|11-9
|Nets
|16-5
|3-2
|11-10
Kings vs. Nets Point Insights
|Kings
|Nets
|116.4
|116.9
|9
|8
|9-5
|8-1
|11-3
|5-4
|116.7
|113.1
|21
|17
|7-1
|12-0
|6-2
|11-1
