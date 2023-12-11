The Brooklyn Nets (12-9) are underdogs (+5.5) in their attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (12-8) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs on NBCS-CA and YES. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.

Kings vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: NBCS-CA and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -5.5 234.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • In 13 of 20 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have scored more than 234.5 points.
  • Sacramento has an average total of 233.1 in its contests this year, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Kings' ATS record is 11-9-0 this season.
  • Sacramento has won eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Sacramento has played as a favorite of -210 or more twice this season and won both games.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Kings vs Nets Additional Info

Kings vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 13 65% 116.4 233.3 116.7 229.8 232.8
Nets 7 33.3% 116.9 233.3 113.1 229.8 226.7

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • The Kings have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Kings have gone over the total six times.
  • Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread at home (4-5-0) than it does in road games (7-4-0).
  • The Kings record just 3.3 more points per game (116.4) than the Nets give up (113.1).
  • When Sacramento totals more than 113.1 points, it is 9-5 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

Kings vs. Nets Betting Splits

Kings and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 11-9 1-1 11-9
Nets 16-5 3-2 11-10

Kings vs. Nets Point Insights

Kings Nets
116.4
Points Scored (PG)
 116.9
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 8
9-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 8-1
11-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 5-4
116.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 17
7-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 12-0
6-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 11-1

