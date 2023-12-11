The Brooklyn Nets (12-9) are underdogs (+5.5) in their attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (12-8) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs on NBCS-CA and YES. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and YES

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -5.5 234.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings Betting Records & Stats

In 13 of 20 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have scored more than 234.5 points.

Sacramento has an average total of 233.1 in its contests this year, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Kings' ATS record is 11-9-0 this season.

Sacramento has won eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Sacramento has played as a favorite of -210 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs Nets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 13 65% 116.4 233.3 116.7 229.8 232.8 Nets 7 33.3% 116.9 233.3 113.1 229.8 226.7

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Kings have gone over the total six times.

Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread at home (4-5-0) than it does in road games (7-4-0).

The Kings record just 3.3 more points per game (116.4) than the Nets give up (113.1).

When Sacramento totals more than 113.1 points, it is 9-5 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs. Nets Betting Splits

Kings and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 11-9 1-1 11-9 Nets 16-5 3-2 11-10

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs. Nets Point Insights

Kings Nets 116.4 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 9-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-1 11-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-4 116.7 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 7-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-0 6-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.