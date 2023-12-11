The Sacramento Kings (9-6) go head to head with the Brooklyn Nets (8-8) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and YES.

Kings vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, YES

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis posts 19.9 points, 12.3 boards and 7 assists per contest, shooting 62% from the floor (fifth in league).

De'Aaron Fox posts 29.9 points, 6 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

Malik Monk posts 13.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, shooting 39.2% from the field and 40% from downtown with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Keegan Murray averages 13.2 points, 6.2 boards and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Kevin Huerter averages 12.6 points, 4.3 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges is averaging 21.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He's also draining 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

The Nets are getting 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from Spencer Dinwiddie this year.

Royce O'Neale gets the Nets 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while delivering 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Lonnie Walker IV gives the Nets 15.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Dorian Finney-Smith gets the Nets 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while delivering 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Kings vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Kings Nets 115.5 Points Avg. 115.3 115.3 Points Allowed Avg. 114.6 46.4% Field Goal % 47.2% 35.2% Three Point % 39.2%

