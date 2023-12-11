The Brooklyn Nets (12-9) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Sacramento Kings (12-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Golden 1 Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and YES.

Kings vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and YES

NBCS-CA and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 117 - Nets 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4.5)

Nets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.3)

Kings (-0.3) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.6

The Nets (16-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 55% of the time, 21.2% more often than the Kings (11-9-0) this year.

Sacramento (1-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (50%) than Brooklyn (5-2) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (71.4%).

Sacramento and its opponents have exceeded the total 55% of the time this season (11 out of 20). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (11 out of 21).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 8-6, a better tally than the Nets have posted (4-8) as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

On offense, the Kings are posting 116.4 points per game (ninth-ranked in league). They are giving up 116.7 points per contest at the other end of the court (21st-ranked).

Sacramento is averaging 44.0 boards per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 43.8 rebounds per contest (15th-ranked).

The Kings rank seventh in the NBA with 27.3 assists per contest.

Sacramento is committing 13.0 turnovers per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 13.5 turnovers per contest (15th-ranked).

The Kings have a 35.4% three-point percentage this season (19th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by draining 14.7 treys per contest (fifth-best).

