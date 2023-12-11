Kings vs. Nets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 11
The Brooklyn Nets (12-9), on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Sacramento Kings (12-8). This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and YES.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Nets matchup in this article.
Kings vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and YES
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Kings vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kings (-5.5)
|234.5
|-210
|+170
|FanDuel
|Kings (-5.5)
|235
|-230
|+190
Kings vs Nets Additional Info
Kings vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Kings score 116.4 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 116.7 (21st in the league) for a -6 scoring differential overall.
- The Nets outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game (posting 116.9 points per game, eighth in league, and giving up 113.1 per contest, 17th in NBA) and have a +79 scoring differential.
- These teams are scoring 233.3 points per game between them, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams give up 229.8 points per game combined, 4.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Sacramento is 11-9-0 ATS this season.
- Brooklyn has compiled a 16-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
Kings and Nets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Kings
|+4000
|+1300
|-
|Nets
|+20000
|+10000
|-
