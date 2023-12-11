The Brooklyn Nets (12-9), on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Sacramento Kings (12-8). This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and YES.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Nets matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and YES

NBCS-CA and YES Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Nets Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-5.5) 234.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kings (-5.5) 235 -230 +190 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs Nets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Kings score 116.4 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 116.7 (21st in the league) for a -6 scoring differential overall.

The Nets outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game (posting 116.9 points per game, eighth in league, and giving up 113.1 per contest, 17th in NBA) and have a +79 scoring differential.

These teams are scoring 233.3 points per game between them, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up 229.8 points per game combined, 4.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento is 11-9-0 ATS this season.

Brooklyn has compiled a 16-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +4000 +1300 - Nets +20000 +10000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.